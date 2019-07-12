Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 431 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 431 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.71. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 699,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,719,611.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 41.3% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 552.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

