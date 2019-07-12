Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Receives GBX 106.50 Average PT from Analysts

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 106.20 ($1.39).

A number of analysts have commented on CEY shares. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Biffa from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of CEY traded down GBX 1.15 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 113.70 ($1.49). 3,590,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 136.75 ($1.79). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

