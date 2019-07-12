CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 340,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 236,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,422,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 51,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,016. The company has a market capitalization of $209.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

