Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $48.29. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 6,380 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $703.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 49,833.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

