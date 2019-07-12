Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $845,625.00 in Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $845,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,683 shares in the company, valued at $722,704.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE CVNA traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 908,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $755.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.61 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
