Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $845,625.00 in Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $845,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,683 shares in the company, valued at $722,704.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CVNA traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 908,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $755.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.61 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,656,000 after buying an additional 404,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Carvana by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carvana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

