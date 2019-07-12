Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Shares Gap Up to $48.26

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.47, but opened at $48.26. Cardinal Health shares last traded at $47.17, with a volume of 48,503 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

