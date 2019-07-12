Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Engie to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Friday, March 15th.

LON CAL opened at GBX 16.90 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.25. Capital & Regional has a 12 month low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.30 ($0.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.13.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

