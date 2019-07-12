Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,811,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $239.10. 369,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,951. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $241.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.54. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6174 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.