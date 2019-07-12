Canaccord Genuity Trims Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Target Price to C$0.75

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.60 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stornoway Diamond from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.59.

BXE opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Bellatrix Exploration has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$19.20.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bellatrix Exploration will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

