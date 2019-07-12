Canaccord Genuity Cuts Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$12.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOT. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Shares of TOT stock opened at C$7.81 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$7.72 and a 12-month high of C$12.80. The firm has a market cap of $375.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.57.
In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,168,800 shares in the company, valued at C$10,285,440. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 4,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,424.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 216,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,720,584.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 162,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,074.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.