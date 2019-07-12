Canaccord Genuity Cuts Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$12.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOT. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$7.81 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$7.72 and a 12-month high of C$12.80. The firm has a market cap of $375.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.57.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$221.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,168,800 shares in the company, valued at C$10,285,440. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 4,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,424.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 216,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,720,584.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 162,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,074.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

