Canaccord Genuity Cuts Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Price Target to C$1.75

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PONY. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.17.

PONY opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. Painted Pony Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 million and a PE ratio of 12.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

