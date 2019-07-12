Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Shares Up 0.5%

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.46, 1,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

