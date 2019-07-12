Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,712,572 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,382% from the previous session’s volume of 753,815 shares.The stock last traded at $3.70 and had previously closed at $3.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 423.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 154,255 shares during the period.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.