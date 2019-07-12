C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $91.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $77.72 and a 1-year high of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.21%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.18 per share, with a total value of $99,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

