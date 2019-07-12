Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Given $27.58 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 50.4% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $27.58 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Business First Bancshares an industry rank of 178 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFST. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 958,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 525,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

