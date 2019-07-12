Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.35. Burnham shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 880 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.46 million for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

