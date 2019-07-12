BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Down 6.3% This Week

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a market cap of $70,855.00 and $390.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $660.69 or 0.05580645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00034139 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

