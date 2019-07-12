Brokerages Set TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 479,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $937,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TechTarget by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 924.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTGT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,373. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

