Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $53.58

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,800,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,704,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,171,649. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

