Brokerages Set Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) PT at $17.50

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $135,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $167,000.

NYSE KN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 797,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,759. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

