Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) PT at $46.00

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock.

CWT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.94. 177,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $55.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.86 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $755,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $590,230 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

