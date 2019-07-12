Brokerages Expect Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Natus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natus Medical.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Natus Medical currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:BABY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.88. 126,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,883. The company has a market cap of $879.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.57. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $705,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $376,627.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,278.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,515 shares of company stock worth $1,264,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,191,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,656,000 after acquiring an additional 177,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

