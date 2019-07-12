Brokerages Expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.85 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial an industry rank of 197 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $40.14. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,538. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $490.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.