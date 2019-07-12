Brokerages Expect BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S reported earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.26.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

