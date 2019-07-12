Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Franklin Street Properties reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Shares of FSP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 261,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

