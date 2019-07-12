Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.53. Cubic posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,066.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.44. Cubic had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.72.

In other news, Director John H. Warner, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin A. Guiles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,371 shares of company stock worth $742,609. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cubic by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cubic by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cubic by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cubic stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.44. 142,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,223. Cubic has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

