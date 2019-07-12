Brokerages Anticipate CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Analysts predict that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will announce $130,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the lowest is $10,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $850,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490,000.00 to $1.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.59 million to $14.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

CRMD traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,190. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

