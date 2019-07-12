Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $771.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $771.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $775.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $742.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $719.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.82.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $434,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,211,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $123,501.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,221,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,466 shares of company stock worth $1,716,076. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,073,877 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $306,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after acquiring an additional 251,645 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,021,171 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $201,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $203,231,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $147,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,995. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $93.12 and a 1-year high of $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

