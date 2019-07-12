Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $128.66

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.66 and traded as high as $133.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions shares last traded at $132.33, with a volume of 5,995 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Daly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $966,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,411,936.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 35,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $4,422,893.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,149 shares of company stock worth $23,659,712. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

