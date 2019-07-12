Brink’s Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

BCO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $87.09. 67,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.24. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Zukerman sold 21,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,754,363.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Colan sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $532,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,320 shares of company stock worth $2,686,656 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

