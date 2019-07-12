Brian G. Daly Sells 473 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $216,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.52. 290,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 381,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $49,705,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.77.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

