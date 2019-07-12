Brambles (ASX:BXB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.61

Shares of Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and traded as low as $12.14. Brambles shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 3,676,811 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Brambles Company Profile (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.