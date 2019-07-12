Braemar Shipping Services plc (LON:BMS) Insider Acquires £18,000 in Stock

Braemar Shipping Services plc (LON:BMS) insider Steve Kunzer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,520.19).

BMS stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 194.04. Braemar Shipping Services plc has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Braemar Shipping Services’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Braemar Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.17%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and time charter projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

