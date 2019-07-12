BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BPT stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15,192.85% and a net margin of 98.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

