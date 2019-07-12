Bodycote’s (BOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Encana to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,770 ($36.19) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 898.85 ($11.75).

BOY opened at GBX 767.50 ($10.03) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 799.01. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,056 ($13.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 61,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.21), for a total transaction of £530,947.56 ($693,777.03).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

