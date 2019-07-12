BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$335.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$315.00 to C$335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$310.50.

CP stock opened at C$310.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$228.35 and a 12-month high of C$318.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$308.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.99 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.17%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

