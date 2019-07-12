Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.73.

BLMN opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 124.00%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,309,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 411,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,325,196.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,542.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,422,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $12,877,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 196.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 592,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 79.1% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 822,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 363,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,166,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 326,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.