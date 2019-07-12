BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.92.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $876.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.11. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $290.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

