BitTube Price Reaches $0.0246 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $34,141.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00827508 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006270 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

