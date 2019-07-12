Bitcore Trading Down 18.6% This Week (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Exrates and HitBTC. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $3,878.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,828.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.94 or 0.02341188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00891461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.13 or 0.03002159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00830833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00789414 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00256478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,710,293 coins and its circulating supply is 17,209,334 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Bit-Z and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

