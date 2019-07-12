BidaskClub Upgrades Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 425,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 261,083 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

