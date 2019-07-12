BidaskClub Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ENTG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. CL King started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

ENTG stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24. Entegris has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $1,211,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,905.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 15,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $632,781.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,855.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,479 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

