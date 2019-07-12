BidaskClub Lowers Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CONN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Social Reality from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $566.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Lee A. Wright bought 5,882 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $100,170.46. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 203,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman Miller bought 11,765 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,357.95. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 388,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,599.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,647 shares of company stock worth $480,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Conn’s by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

