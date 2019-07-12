Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.25 ($8.43).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €6.59 ($7.66) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.38. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

