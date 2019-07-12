Beacon Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG)

Beacon Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SRG Graphite’s FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

SRG stock opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. SRG Graphite has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

Get SRG Graphite alerts:

SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SRG Graphite will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SRG Graphite Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Africa. It holds 100% interests in Lola graphite and cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota projects located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Sama Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Graphite Inc in June 2017.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.