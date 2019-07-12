BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Get BayCom alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RumbleON in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BayCom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of BCML stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. 20,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,913. The company has a market capitalization of $255.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42. BayCom has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $26.94.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 513.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the first quarter worth $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BayCom (BCML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.