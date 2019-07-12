Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.17. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 47.01%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

