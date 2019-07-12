Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
BHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.65.
NYSE BHC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.17. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $28.45.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.