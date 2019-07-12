Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Avast (LON:AVST)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVST. UBS Group cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 360.20 ($4.71).

Get Avast alerts:

Shares of LON:AVST opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 322 ($4.21).

In other news, insider Erwin Gunst sold 690,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.16), for a total value of £2,196,391.02 ($2,869,973.89).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.