Barclays Reiterates “€236.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Barclays set a €236.00 ($274.42) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MEURV. UBS Group raised shares of to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €214.96 ($249.95).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.