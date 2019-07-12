Barclays Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €140.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CON. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €154.78 ($179.98).

Shares of ETR CON opened at €118.32 ($137.58) on Tuesday. Continental has a 52-week low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 52-week high of €211.00 ($245.35). The company’s fifty day moving average is €124.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

